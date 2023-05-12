Long lines seen outside Black Friday discount store in Santa Maria after weekly restocks

A long line of people could be seen outside the Black Friday store in Santa Maria ahead of opening Friday.

The discount store opened earlier this year in the former Fallas location off Broadway.

The items are overstock or returns from stores such as Target, Costco, Amazon and Walmart.

Black Friday is closed on Thursdays when the store is restocked. Items are priced at $15 on Fridays, $10 on Saturdays, $6 on Sundays, $4 on Mondays, $2 on Tuesdays and then down to just $1 on Wednesdays.

"During the COVID, you know, we saw the prices going up, like becoming harder, so we looked for the, the best way to compete the online business, so before I looked for what people are looking for, they're looking for a good deal at a retail price where they can touch it and see it instead of going online, so we brought that in here,” said Black Friday and Daily Deals founder Ahmed Alhamami.

He says they have also opened stores in Clovis and Fresno.

The store’s location is only temporary as apartments are eventually slated to go up there.