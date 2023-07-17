Long-term Highway 101 lane closure starts Monday, runs through January

A long-term closure of both a northbound and southbound lane of Highway 101 about a mile and a half south of Buellton starts Monday, July 17 at 7 p.m.

The right, or No. 2, lanes in both directions from the Nojoqui Creek bridge to south of the Santa Rosa Road overcrossing will be closed until mid-January 2024 as a Caltrans contractor begins a bridge-widening project.

There will be five-foot shoulders through the construction zone for bicyclists.

The project will widen the northbound and southbound bridges by 10 feet.

The bridges will have updated rails providing new shoulders across the bridges and a safer crossing for bicyclists, according to a Caltrans District 5 press release.

The contractor hired by Caltrans is Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo. The project is estimated at $5.4 million.