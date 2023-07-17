Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Long-term Highway 101 lane closure starts Monday, runs through January

Nojoqui Creek bridge, Caltrans, July 2023
Caltrans District 5
Nojoqui Creek bridge, Caltrans, July 2023
Posted at 3:07 PM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 18:15:53-04

A long-term closure of both a northbound and southbound lane of Highway 101 about a mile and a half south of Buellton starts Monday, July 17 at 7 p.m.

The right, or No. 2, lanes in both directions from the Nojoqui Creek bridge to south of the Santa Rosa Road overcrossing will be closed until mid-January 2024 as a Caltrans contractor begins a bridge-widening project.

There will be five-foot shoulders through the construction zone for bicyclists.

The project will widen the northbound and southbound bridges by 10 feet.

The bridges will have updated rails providing new shoulders across the bridges and a safer crossing for bicyclists, according to a Caltrans District 5 press release.

The contractor hired by Caltrans is Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo. The project is estimated at $5.4 million.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg