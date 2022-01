A longtime Atascadero restaurant will soon be closing its doors.

A&W Restaurant has been operating on the 6400 block of Morro Road for decades but is now slated to close by the end of next month.

A sign up outside the restaurant says the owners are moving out of state by Feb. 28.

The business has limited hours and is only open from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. The dining room is also closed.

The owners were not immediately available for comment.