Longtime Central Coast ice cream shop closes locations

Doc Burnstein's Ice Cream Lab locations have closed and it's unknown when or if they'll reopen.

A sign on the door at the original location in the Village of Arroyo Grande reads, "Closed indefinitely."

In San Luis Obispo, an eviction notice dated Jan. 18, 2023, is posted on the window.

At the location on Betteravia Rd. in Santa Maria, a sign on the door says it will be closed until further notice.

KSBY News made multiple attempts to contact the company on Monday, but messages left on the corporate office's voicemail were not returned and an email to the company came back undeliverable. In addition, the phone numbers listed for the business' four locations -- Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and Sacramento -- were either out of service or unreachable. We also went by the Grover Beach corporate location, but the office was locked up.

Last summer, Doc Burnstein's was sued by its landlord in Sacramento over unpaid rent.

The ice cream shop has been in business since 2003. In 2019, the company announced plans to expand beyond the Central Coast and eventually open 100 new ice cream parlors across the state.

KSBY News will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as they become available.