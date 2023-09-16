Longtime Santa Maria employee named interim city manager

The Santa Maria City Council has named Alex Posada as Interim City Manager.

Former City Manager Jason Stillwell resigned effective September 22.

Posada has worked for the city since 1978. He has been Recreation and Parks Director since 1993.

"His knowledge of the City and Santa Maria community is a big plus and he will provide steady continuity as the City Council seeks the permanent City Manager," Mayor Alice Patino said in a press release issued Friday.

The city is selecting an executive recruitment firm to conduct a national search for a new city manager. That process is expected to take a few months.