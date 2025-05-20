Looking for a job? One local school district is hiring

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District is looking to hire and hosting a two-day career fair next month.

It’s taking place Friday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and again Saturday, June 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Souza Student Support Center, 708 South Miller St., in Santa Maria.

Multiple positions are available, including food service workers, instructional assistants, both bilingual and special education, student supervision aides, guest teachers, trilingual translators, licensed vocational nurses, and guest employees for custodial, food service, instructional assistants, clerical, student supervision aides and health assistants.

There will be opportunities to apply, test and even interview on site.

Anyone looking to apply at the job fair is asked to bring their government-issued I.D. and a copy of their high school diploma, GED or equivalent. Organizers say a resume is preferred.

Some positions (IA III BSA, LVNs) require CPR and first aid certification within the last two years.

For more information, call (805) 361-8122.

