The launch ramp at Lake Lopez will be closed on Sunday, Mar. 20 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the Cal Poly March Triathlon Series.

Boaters are able to launch from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., but will not be able to come off the lake until 2 p.m.

In addition, boaters must park at Cotton Wood Cove.

Traffic driving through the park will also be impacted during the race, with Marina Drive and everything past Vista Lago being closed to vehicles.