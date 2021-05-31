Lopez Lake Marina cutting hours, scaling back boat operations due to employee shortage

With summer quickly approaching, the Lopez Lake Marina is seeing more visitors than ever, but a shortage of staff is making it hard to keep up with higher demand.

Business at the marina is at an all-time high, up 50% from its record year in 2019.

More visitors are coming from out of town to enjoy the water activities and restaurant at Lopez Lake, but accommodating these bigger crowds is proving to be challenging.

A shortage of workers is forcing the store and restaurant to cut hours, and boat operations to scale back.

The marina's general manager, Summer Scott, explains why it's been difficult to find employees.

"We get responses, and out of those responses, we might get a few people showing up, and with people showing up, by the time we even hire them on the spot, by the time they can start, they might have another job they prefer or what they really want out there," Scott said.

The marina is hiring for a variety of positions from customer service to bartenders to dock hands.

These are immediate openings and while experience is preferred, they are willing to train the right people.

To contact the Lopez Lake Marina, click here.