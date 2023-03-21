Lopez Lake predicted to spill over due to latest rainfall

San Luis Obispo County officials are saying Tuesday's rain will likely be enough to cause Lopez Lake to spill for the first time in 25 years.

KSBY spoke to some Arroyo Grande residents on how they feel about the lake filling up.

“Exciting. We do a lot of camping, so it's great to know that it's already filling up, according to rangers at the station. Just brings people here more,” said Joanne Willis of Arroyo Grande.

Officials for San Luis Obispo County's Office of Emergency Services says back-to-back storms this year has brought the lake from 24% capacity at the beginning of January to full capacity less than three months later.

KSBY also spoke to Brian Wilder, a supervising park ranger. Wilder thinks within the next 48 to 72 hours, Lopez Lake will start spilling over.

"More people are excited. The fishing group is going to be very excited to come out, particularly bass fishermen," Wilder said. "The people that like to come and hang out by the beach and swim in the lake and, you know, it's going to be like it used to be out here years ago and a lot of childhood memories for people that are my age anyway."

Wilder added that they are releasing some water at the base of the dam.