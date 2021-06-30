Los Alamos resident killed in weekend crash identified

The driver killed in a crash near Los Alamos over the weekend has been identified as Moises Diaz Cervantes, 28, of Los Alamos.

The crash happened around 12:53 a.m. Sunday on Highway 101 near Alisos Canyon Road.

The California Highway Patrol says Cervantes was heading southbound on the highway when he drifted into the grass center median, causing his Dodge SUV to overturn.

The vehicle was found in a nearby vineyard when firefighters arrived on scene.

CHP says Cervantes was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

