Los Angeles woman arrested for stealing packages from Montecito homes

Deputies with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect for stealing packages from Montecito homes on Sunday.

Officials say deputies were dispatched to the 1400 block of East Mountain Dr. at about 3:35 p.m. on Nov. 28 after a resident reported a fleeing intruder.

Deputies located a suspect and vehicle matching the resident's description in the 1500 block of East Mountain Dr.

They arrested Despina Flengeris, 43, of Los Angeles, after finding her in possession of wrapped gifts taken from the resident's home. Deputies found items that appeared to be stolen from other victims.

Officials say they found one package which had been delivered to a separate home. She was also identified for physically stealing another package from a driver in process of making a delivery to a third home, officials say, though that package was recovered and delivered to the recipient.

Flengeris is facing charges of felony burglary, felony robbery, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of stolen property, misdemeanor identity theft and misdemeanor prowling.

She has been booked at the Southern Branch Jail. Her bail is set at $50,000.