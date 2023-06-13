Los Berros Creek Bridge on Highway 1 reopens in Arroyo Grande

The Los Berros Creek Bridge on Highway 1 in Arroyo Grande reopens after nearly two months of closure, Caltrans officials announced Monday.

During the closure, Caltrans crews installed new barriers and railing to widen the roadway on the bridge.

Officials said additional construction work to widen the roadway is underway between Pershing Drive in Oceano and Grand Avenue in Grover Beach Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Meanwhile, the speed limit reduction to 30 miles per hour between Grand Avenue and 4th Street in Grover Beach will remain in effect until Mid-August, according to the press release.

The construction work is all part of the major improvement project on Highway 1 from Pismo Beach to Oceano, nearly seven miles of the highway will be resurfaced.

The $13 million project is expected to be complete in November 2023.