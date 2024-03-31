Los Berros Road construction at Dale Avenue begins this week

Drivers in the Nipomo and Arroyo Grande area may encounter some delays starting this week.

Construction of a left turn lane at the intersection of Los Berros Road and Dale Avenue will begin on Tuesday and continue through July, according to Caltrans.

Additionally, Dale Avenue will be closed to traffic at the Los Berros intersection with marked detours during working hours starting on April 8 and may continue for up to two weeks.

The project will widen Los Berros Road at Dale Avenue to provide a center left turn lane and install a class II bicycle lane within the rural area of Arroyo Grande.

Caltrans officials say the project will improve the safety of left turn movements in and out of Dale Avenue and improve sight distance safety at the intersection. The Class II bicycle lane will extend an existing bicycle lane north of the project site on Los Berros Road through the project site.

Traffic on Los Berros Road through the work zone may be reduced to one-way travel controlled by flagging. Delays of up to 10 minutes can be expected during construction.