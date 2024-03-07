Los Flores Ranch Park visitors would need to take a detour due to a sinkhole repair

Community members who plan on visiting the Los Flores Ranch Park near Santa Maria would need to take a temporary detour.

Dominion Road is temporarily closed from Palmer Road to Clark Avenue due to a culvert failure/sinkhole repair, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

Officials said there is an "increased potential for road failure due to ground saturation."

Visitors heading to Los Flores Ranch Park are encouraged to use the following detour route:

From Santa Maria, drive south on Highway 101, turn left at Clark Avenue, exit, turn left on Dominion Road, turn right on Orcutt Garey Road, turn right on Foxen Canyon Road/Palmer Road, and turn right on Dominion Road.

Officials said the road will be closed, even for emergency vehicles, until May.