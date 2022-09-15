Los Olivos church invites community out for weekly free breakfast

Community members are invited to share weekly free breakfast each Saturday at 8 a.m. at the Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen.

The meal, which includes hot and cold, gluten-free and vegan options, is provided by St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.

Amy Derryberry, Director of the Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen, said the breakfast is a way to serve the people of the Santa Ynez Valley.

"It's just one of the ways we can use this beautiful kitchen to impact our community," she said. "It's exciting to see the original vision for service come to fruition, and we look forward to expanding our work."

Deborah Chadsey - St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church

In a release, the church said that the breakfast is one of the church's initiatives to address food insecurity, support micro-businesses and providing a no-fee space for nonprofit and community-based groups.

The Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen, located at 2901 Nojoqui Ave., is the center for multiple programs that include preserving and repackaging gleaned food, collaborative meal programs like the weekly free breakfast, training those wanting to work in a certified commercial kitchen, meal preparation for offsite programs and teaching for children and adults learning how to cook. The kitchen also functions as an inexpensive or free space for individuals needing a commercial kitchen for startups and micro-businesses.