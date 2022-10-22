Los Osos Cares to hold free health and resource fair

The Estero Bay Latino Outreach program of Los Osos Cares is co-sponsoring a free community health fair at the Iglesias Linaje Escojido de Morro Bay church on Sunday, Oct. 23, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Participants will have access to blood pressure checks, heart monitoring, diabetes checks, mental health care, free Covid and flu vaccinations and vouchers for free mammograms if needed.

Over twenty providers, including legal foundations, the County Food Bank, mental health organizations and resource centers of Los Osos and Morro Bay, will be at the event to provide information on available assistance programs.

Along with medical care, the health fair will also feature raffle prizes, information booths and food distribution from the SLO Food Bank.

The health fair is free and open to any member of the Estero Bay community.

Dignity Health of San Luis Obispo, Community Health Centers, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department and Los Osos Cares are sponsoring this event.