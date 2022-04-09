Los Osos man arrested in Lompoc on attempted murder charges

A Los Osos man was arrested in Lompoc Friday on attempted murder and car theft charges.

The California Highway Patrol says the Buellton area CHP office was notified Thursday evening that a woman was found on the ground along the Highway 101 offramp to Highway 1 in Santa Barbara County with multiple stab wounds to her face and neck.

CHP says their investigation led them to identify the suspect as Timothy Alcantar, 33, of Los Osos, who officers say stabbed the woman with a screwdriver while she was driving. She was reportedly able to stop the car and run away before Alcantar drove off in the car.

Due to the extent of the victim’s injuries, CHP says a warrant was issued for Alcantar’s arrest and the vehicle entered into a database for stolen vehicles so other agencies could be on the lookout.

Late Friday afternoon, CHP says the Lompoc Police Department located the suspect and vehicle along the 700 block of E. Ocean Ave. CHP officers were also notified and responded.

Authorities have not said what transpired between the suspect being located and his arrest, but the business was taped off for a while after the incident.

Alcantar was booked on multiple felony charges. His bail was set at $1 million.

An update on the victim’s condition has not been provided.