Los Osos Middle School locked down after report of threat

Los Osos Middle School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after receiving a generalized threat, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Parents received a message shortly after 3 p.m. that read, "We are currently on a lockdown. Out of an abundance of caution we are coordinating with law enforcement and will clear campus and excuse students when instructed to do so by law enforcement."

Sheriff's officials said deputies are currently on scene investigating the reported threat.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.