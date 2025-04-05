Los Osos officials approve increase to city's water rates

The Los Osos Community Services District's (CSD) Board of Directors approved an increase to the city's water rates at a meeting Thursday evening.



City officials voted to move forward with a 3% inflation rate each year over the next three years.

The change means that, during the first year, people using a minimal amount of water will be paying $7.21 on top of the $77 base fee. That amount would increase to $8.04 in the third year, pushing the 3-year average upward by 4.58%.

The general manager of the Los Osos CSD told KSBY on Friday that a Proposition 218 notice will be sent out to property owners and water customers informing them of the proposed rate increase.

Community members can reportedly protest the increase by filling out the form included in the notice.

If more than 50% of the customers protest, the rate increase will not move forward.