Los Osos residents find "inflammatory" flyers on doorsteps

"Inflammatory" flyers have yet again been left on the doorsteps of multiple homes but this time in the Los Osos area according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Similar flyers have surfaced in other communities in the county in recent months.

The sheriff's office said in a press release Sunday, "While the flyer falls within the bounds of free speech protected by the first amendment, it does not reflect the values of San Luis Obispo County and certainly is not inclusive of the people who live, work, and pass through our county."

Residents are asked to responsibly discard the flyers.