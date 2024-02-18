Los Osos residents prepare for potential power outages

It's been a little under two weeks since some in the Los Osos area lost power for several hours.

“Twelve hours without power,” Los Osos resident Kevin Crane said.

This week Crane is getting extra prepared for the potential power outages.

“I’m gassing up the car, I have generator fuel, we went to Costco today and were ready for whatever it gives us,” Crane said.

Some gas stations in the Los Osos area also ran out of power two weeks ago leaving many stores barely able to stay open with their generators.

“I had to work the whole day with a flashlight. Emergency lighting, manual tools, no power tools or anything like that,” Morro Bay resident Leif Stein said.

Stein builds custom truck campers and came to work to hit a deadline despite the power outages. He says if the power goes out again during the week he will have to send people home.

“Probably piece it together but it probably would be a shorter day for employees. We definitely wouldn't be able to get as much done,” Stein said.

PG&E communications representative Carina Corral says they are concerned about the wind and the saturated grounds. PG&E took time to trim back trees that were close to power lines.

“The ground is so saturated that it's not going to take much for trees to topple into our customer's yards, houses, or even power lines,” Corral said.

PG&E asks people to prepare for possible power outages by having flashlights ready to go, fresh water on hand, and charging electronics ahead of time.

