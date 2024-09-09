Los Osos Rotary Club hosts Family Fun Fair

Today is National Grandparents Day, and people on the Central Coast celebrated at the Los Osos Rotary Club Family Fun Fair.

The event— which was hosted at the South Bay Community Center— was open to all generations.

Attendees were able to enjoy live music, bounce houses, petting zoos, and a raffle.

Chairman of the Family Fun Fair Michelle Feldman said that the fair had something for everyone.

"It's outdoors. The kids run around, they're physically active. And we also have music by Route 66, which appeals to the Grandparents' generations," Feldman said. "It's just a great afternoon. And Los Osos came through with the weather today."

The Los Osos Rotary Club's next event is a local road clean-up. Details can be found on the organization's website.

