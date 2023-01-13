Los Padres National Forest & all trailheads in Montecito are closed

The Los Padres National Forest closed on Friday as well as all trailheads in Montecito according to Montecito Fire Department officials.

The forest and trails are set to be closed until March 14, officials say. Santa Barbara County Front County trails, trailheads, and surrounding roads have suffered extensive damage. Conditions are expected to deteriorate with additional rain.

Officials say this time period will be used for assessment, planning, and repair.

Montecito trails foundation officials say there are some trails that are not located in the forest and may reopen sooner. For a list of those trails, or to keep track of trail closure statuses, please click here.