Los Padres National Forest announces new District Ranger

The Los Padres National Forest has announced that Daryl Hodges will be the new Santa Barbara District Ranger.

"I am thrilled to join Los Padres, and I am excited to work with the Santa Barbara community and the many visitors who come each year to enjoy these amazing public lands," Hodges said.

Hodges is replacing John "Pancho" Smith, who will fill the role Disaster Recovery Coordinator for the U.S. Forest Service's Southern Region in Atlanta, Georgia.

Currently, Hodges is the Forest Fisheries Biologist on the Angeles National Forest. He has worked in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest in Washington and at Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument. He has also worked in other public lands in California, Florida and Georgia.