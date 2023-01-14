Los Padres National Forest closed for 60 days

The Los Padres National Forest is closed for 60 days following storm damage.

Under 16 U.S.C. § 551 and 36 C.F.R. § 261.50(a), hiking, camping and backpacking are prohibited within the Los Padres National Forest.

This Order is effective from January 13, 2023, through March 14, 2023.

Going into or being upon any area of the following National Forest System administrative units will result in a violation:

Monterey Ranger District

Santa Lucia Ranger District

Santa Barbara Ranger District

Ojai Ranger District

A violation of this prohibition is punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, imprisonment for up to six months, or both.