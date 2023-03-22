Los Padres National Forest hiring permanent positions in recreation and trails

The Los Padres National Forest is hiring for several permanent recreation and trail positions with multiple duty locations available. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply now.

Recreation and trails positions on the Los Padres National Forest seek candidates who have an interest and passion for outdoor recreation and public service. Open positions include jobs in recreation, campground operations, and trail maintenance.

The U.S. Forest Service is accepting applications through March 30 on usajobs.gov. There are positions available at multiple locations including Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, and Solvang.

Visit the forest website fs.usda.gov for more information about applying for open recreation positions in the Los Padres National Forest.

Those interested can also contact contact Ranger District staff listed below for more information:

