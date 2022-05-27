Los Padres National Forest implements fire restrictions

Los Padres National Forest announced fire restrictions will be implemented throughout the forest, starting Friday, May 27.

The restrictions are in response to the increasing potential of wildfires.

The following restrictions will be in effect.

No open fires, campfires, or charcoal fires outside of developed recreation sites or designated campfire use sites

Smoking is prohibited except in an enclosed vehicle, building, or a designated campfire use site

Fireworks are not permitted at any time or location

Internal combustion engines may only be operated on roads or designated trails.

Recreational target shooting is prohibited, except for the Winchester Canyon Gun Club and Ojai Valley Gun Club

These restrictions will remain in effect until January 31, 2023.