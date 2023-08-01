Los Padres National Forest implements fire restrictions due to elevated fire risk

Fire restrictions are in place throughout the Los Padres National Forest as of August 1.

The restrictions affect the use of campfires, stoves, smoking materials, and internal combustion engines, and are being implemented in response to the increasing potential for wildfires, according to officials with the Los Padres National Forest.

The following restrictions will remain in effect until January 31, 2024:



No open fires, campfires or charcoal fires will be permitted outside of developed recreation sites or designated Campfire Use Sites (see below), even with a valid California Campfire Permit. Lanterns and portable stoves using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel will be permitted, but only with a valid California Campfire Permit, which can be obtained free of charge at any Forest Service office or by visiting the Ready For Wildfire website. Forest visitors must clear all flammable material for five feet in all directions from their camp stove, have a shovel available, and ensure that a responsible person always attends the stove during use.

Smoking is prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or a designated Campfire Use Site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

Internal combustion engines may be operated only on roads or designated trails. This restriction is in effect year-round. Please make sure your engine is tuned, operating properly, and has an approved spark arrester.

Fireworks – even the “safe and sane” variety – are not permitted at any time or in any location within the Forest.

Recreational target shooting is prohibited within Los Padres National Forest except for the Winchester Canyon Gun Club and Ojai Valley Gun Club which operate under special use permits.

A list of Developed Recreation Sites and Campfire Use Sites in the Los Padres National Forest can be found here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/lpnf/home



