Los Padres National Forest issues closure order due to storm damage

Los Padres National Forest officials have issued a 60-day closure order for four ranger districts because of recent storm damage.

The four closed districts are:



Monterey Ranger District

Santa Lucia Ranger District

Santa Barbara Ranger District

Ojai Ranger District

According to the Forest Service, Los Padres has already received more than 100 percent of its annual rainfall. Record amounts of rain plus damaging winds have caused flooding, debris flows, slope failures, and bridge, road and trail failures, as well as serious impacts to administrative and recreation facilities.

Officials say forest employees will be assessing the extent of the damage over the coming weeks and months and will scale back the closure based on improving conditions.

Officials say it'll likely take weeks to assess the full extent of the damage.

Updates on the closure order can be found on the Los Padres National Forest website.