Los Padres National Forest lifts most storm-related closures

Most of the Los Padres National Forest has been reopened after January storm damage prompted the closures of five ranger districts.

A new Forest order is now in place. Under the new order, all Wilderness Areas are open for public use. However, extensively damaged trails will remain closed until repairs can be made. River Road from First Crossing to Red Rock Day Use Area will also remain closed until road construction is complete.

The newly reopened areas include seven of the nine Santa Barbara front country trails, Plaskett Creek and Arroyo Seco on the Monterey Ranger District, Cerro Alto on the Santa Lucia Ranger District, the Lower Santa Ynez Recreation Area up to First Crossing, and three Ojai Ranger District front country trails.

Forest officials warn that upcoming storms could cause further damage that may result in new closure orders.

A complete list of closed sites is available on the Los Padres National Forest's website.