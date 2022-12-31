Los Padres National Forest to increase campground fees in 2023

Starting on Sunday, you may have to pay a little more the next time you are out exploring at Los Padres National Forest.

In the new year, individual overnight fees at several campgrounds at Los Padres will increase by $10, with most sites bumping up from $30 per night, to $40 per night.

Group campsites will also go up between $25 and $50 per night.

Officials with Los Padres National Forest tell KSBY the increases were a necessary change to offset rising expenses impacted by inflation, fuel costs, and California's incoming hike in the minimum wage.

They say the additional funds collected from the fee increases will be used for facility improvements and maintenance services.

You can find more information about their new pricing by clicking here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/passespermits/rec-fee.shtml