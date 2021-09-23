Watch
Los Padres National Forest to reopen to public on Thursday

Posted at 5:51 PM, Sep 22, 2021
The Los Padres National Forest will reopen to the public on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

That means people can once again access campgrounds, roads and trails throughout the forest.

Fire restrictions banning wood and charcoal fires will remain in effect, but portable lanterns and stoves with a shut-off valve will be allowed in developed campgrounds and dispersed sites by visitors with a valid California Campfire Permit.

All National Forests in California were closed on August 31 over wildfire concerns.

Most reopened on Saturday, but the closure was extended for Los Padres, Angeles, Cleveland, and San Bernardino national forests through September 22.

