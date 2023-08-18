Los Padres National Forest warns visitors of potential storm impacts

With the impacts of Hurricane Hilary likely to hit parts of Southern and Central California, Los Padres National Forest officials are warning the public about potentially hazardous conditions.

Officials say people planning to visit the southern half of the forest to picnic, hike, hunt, or camp should monitor weather forecasts and consider delaying their visit through next Tuesday.

A flood watch is expected to go into effect on August 20 for parts of the Santa Lucia, Santa Barbara, Ojai, and Mt. Pinos Ranger Districts.

According to the Forest Service, many roads and trails in the Los Padres National Forest are still impacted by the winter storms and more rain and wind could cause further damage.

“While we welcome visitors to enjoy these amazing public lands, we ask forest users at all times of the year to educate themselves and to be prepared for rapidly changing trail, road, and weather conditions,” said Deputy Forest Supervisor Jeanne Dawson in a press release issued Friday. “Before you travel, know the conditions you could encounter and let someone know where you will be and when you will return.”

Forest officials say visitors with reservations at Los Padres concessionaire-managed campgrounds can inquire about a refund or future reservation at recreation.gov.