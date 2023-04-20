Los Tucanes De Tijuana to make 2nd appearance at CA Mid-State fair this summer

The California Mid-State Fair announced Thursday that Los Tucanes De Tijuana will perform in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

The concert will be on Thursday, July 27 at 7:30 pm. This will be Los Tucanes De Tijuana's second appearance at the California Mid-State Fair, with their first appearance being in 2005.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 27 at 10:00 a.m. and range in price from $30, $50, and $75.

Los Tucanes De Tijuana have sold more than 20 million records over their 36-year career.

They are best known for, "La Chona," "El Tucanazo," "Mis Tres Animales," "El Centenario," and others.

The band joins a lineup in the Michelob Ultra Concert Series which also includes Tim McGraw, Styx, Lauren Daigle, The B-52's, and Parker McCollum.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year's theme is "Shake, Rattle & Roll!"