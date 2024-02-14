Watch Now
Rocket, and love, in the air this Valentine's Day as SpaceX plans Wednesday launch

Liftoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Posted at 11:48 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 02:50:45-05

More than love will be in the air this Valentine's Day — SpaceX is planning a launch Wednesday afternoon out of Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. with backup opportunities available until 5:54 p.m.

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East.

If the launch doesn't happen on Wednesday, additional opportunities will be available on Thursday starting at 1:34 p.m.

This is the second flight for the first-stage booster being used.

The first-stage booster will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

A live stream will be available prior to launch. Learn more on SpaceX's website.

