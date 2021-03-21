'Love Your Inmate' organizes plane flyover of Lompoc Federal Prison

Family and friends of people incarcerated at the Lompoc Federal Prison are reminding them that they are not forgotten.

"Love Your Inmate," a local coalition that provides support for inmates and their families, organized a plane flyover Saturday.

Community members gathered at Ryon Memorial Park in Lompoc to watch the event.

Courtesy photo

As of March 20th, Santa Barbara County Public Health officials have reported more than 1,000 total COVID-19 cases at the prison, but only four are currently active, according to the Bureau of Federal Prisons website.

