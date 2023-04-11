Loved ones of Lompoc teen who died march to police dept., demand answers

Monday morning, dozens of Alberto Cabrera Corona’s friends and family marched in solidarity, beginning roughly two miles away off North H Street and ending at the doors of the Lompoc Police Department.

Among those marching included Alberto’s immediate family members, his friends from school, their parents and other local community leaders.

“You can do better! Justice for Alberto!” the group shouted as they made their way to the police department.

The Cabrera Corona family first reported Alberto missing in late January when he didn’t return home one night after going out with two friends.

However, much to the frustration of Alberto’s family, they say search efforts for the teen did not begin until a week later.

On February 5th, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two kayakers called in reports of a body discovered in the Santa Ynez River. Meanwhile, Alberto’s sister, Elizabeth Santa Cruz told KSBY those kayakers were her stepdad and uncle.

The latest update from the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s report has since identified Alberto’s cause of death to be drowning, with no signs of foul play.

Monday morning, while holding photos, banners and posters calling for justice, Alberto’s loved ones demanded a better answer.

“His mother, and all of us want to peacefully draw attention that we think Lompoc Police Department and the Sheriff can do better,” said family friend, Candace Franco. “We think there is more truth that needs to come to light in Alberto’s case, and we think he deserves a better answer, his family deserves a better answer. We all do.”

We also heard from Lompoc sergeant Jorge Magana, who said the department would not be providing additional comment on the matter

A GoFundMe account created for Alberto’s family has also raised more than $20,000 in donations.