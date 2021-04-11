Loving Farm Animal Sanctuary hosts fundraiser to help its animals

Loving Farm Animal Sanctuary in Paso Robles is raising money for food and medical treatment for its animals.

In the sanctuary's first time being open since last year, community members bought furniture, art, jewelry and lots of quirky items in its rummage sale.

Face masks and social distancing were required for all attendees.

The co-founder of the sanctuary, Tracey Soucy, says she hopes this fundraiser will encourage community members to take care of animals.

"Our mission is to spread awareness about the animals that are trapped in the animal Ag industry. We would like for those animals to be thought of as important and that they have feelings and emotions just like everyone else. We would like to see them stop getting slaughtered we would like to see people stop eating them," said Soucy.

The 16-acre animal sanctuary has been open since 2015.

Its mission is to stop the consumption of animals and dairy.