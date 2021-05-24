Low-flying helicopters may be seen this week as part of PG&E drill

Low-flying helicopters may be visible in parts of San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County this week.

The helicopters are being used as part of a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) drill by PG&E.

The utility company says power won’t be intentionally turned off, adding that the exercise “will allow PG&E to verify its readiness in case power to certain areas must be turned off in the face of extreme wildfire ignition threat due to weather and ground conditions.”

Monday, May 24, helicopters are scheduled to fly west of Templeton and Paso Robles.

Tuesday, May 25, they are set to be east of Nipomo and in the Huasna area.

Friday, May 28, helicopters will also be up.

PSPS operations take place during or in advance of severe weather as a wildfire prevention method.

