Low-income local children shop for free at annual Child Spree event

Local elementary school kids shopped for everything they needed to keep warm this holiday season — and more — at the 27th annual Child Spree event in San Luis Obispo.

The event was organized by the Rotary Club of San Luis Obispo de Tolosa.

Rotarians were matched up with a local child and then shopped for all kinds of important clothing items at Kohl's in San Luis Obispo.

"I've been in the club about 13 years, and my favorite part is just seeing the smiles and everybody's having a good time," said Ken Long, the president of the San Luis Obispo Rotary Club de Tolosa. "Both the kids as well as the volunteers. [The volunteers] have a great time getting to know the little kids and talking about what they like to wear and what they do in school."

Each child received enough credit to purchase several items from a pre-approved list provided by the child's parent.

After the shopping portion of the event, the children and volunteers were transported to meet family members at the nearby Embassy Suites for a breakfast donated by the hotel.

Santa Claus was there to greet the children and visitors. Photos were taken and framed for the children to take home with them.

The club launched the shopping spree event in 1996. Since then, nearly 3,000 local students have been able to collect nearly $250,000 in donated items.