Low-income senior housing development officially breaks ground in Paso Robles

Work is beginning on a new affordable housing development for seniors in Paso Robles.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday, July 18 for the River Walk Terrace development located on Niblick Road just south of Kohl’s department store.

Representatives from the development were in attendance along with community members and stakeholders.

The 79-unit space will hold 70 one-bedroom units — including a space for a manager — and nine two-bedroom units.

The ceremony is one that city leaders say marks a significant milestone in the City of Paso Robles’ efforts to address the need for affordable housing.

Residents 55 or older with incomes ranging from 30-60% of Paso’s area median income (AMI) are eligible to apply. Rents will vary for the one- and two-bedroom units depending on annual income.

With an increase in the need for assistance, the City of Paso Robles partnered with the Affordable Housing Development Corporation and Paso Robles Housing Authority on the development.

“We started applying for competitive low-income housing tax credits through the state of California,” Affordable Housing Development Corporation representative Lauri Doyle said. “So it took us four tries … three years to get the tax credits. But at the end of [2022] — December of last year — we were awarded over $24 million in tax credits, which kind of buttoned up the entire financing package for River Walk Terrace.”

The complex is part of the Paso Robles Housing Element plan to provide housing opportunities for people of low-to-moderate income levels. The area where the development will be built was rezoned from commercial to mixed-use as part of the plan.

KSBY A mock-up of the development on a promotional poster at the groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, July 18.

“We did a whole study on affordable housing for seniors,” David Cooke said, who is the executive director of the Paso Robles Housing Authority. “This particular project showed there was a great need for affordable housing within part of Paso Robles. … We thought this is going to be a great project, can fill a need for senior affordable housing.”

Construction on the project is estimated to take 15 to 18 months and those who are eligible will be able to apply for residency three months prior to completion.

“The inflationary rate has risen, rent’s so high that we are getting more and more homeless, more and more people who can't afford their housing, especially in the rental market,” Paso Robles City Councilmember Fred Strong of District 4 said, “and that is making more and more people eligible for low-income housing and for grants.”

Something the City of Paso really strived for was reliability for these seniors, so they are within walking distance of shopping centers and local transportation.

The River Walk Terrance housing development is one of two affordable housing units put together by the city. Sunrise Villas, a 69-unit family housing development, is the other. That project will break ground on August 15.