‘Loyal, trustworthy’: Cub Scouts having fun and learning values at week-long camp

The Cub Scouts of America Santa Maria camp is back for the first time in three years, and the kids, by all accounts, seem to be having a blast.

The week-long camp at Pioneer Park in Santa Maria runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day this week, ending on Friday, July 14.

The camp hosted about 24 to 25 kids, ranging in age from about 5 to 10 years.

There are five different stations where the kids work on different skill-based tasks, said Carmen Earle, who is the Webelos den leader. (‘Webelos’ originally stood for Wolf, Bear, Lion, Scouts, but also means We’ll Be Loyal Scouts.)

“They’re learning about the Scout’s Oath and [Scout's] Law,” Earle said. “Which is being loyal, trustworthy, being friendly, being helpful and they’re learning all of these while at the different stations.”

Those stations include leatherworking, where the kids created coin purses; crafts, where banjos were made; a shooting station with BB guns, slingshots, and bow and arrows; a fitness station; and STEM, a station that included dry-ice making. “That was a crowd favorite,” Earle said. “They loved playing with dry ice.”

The camp, put on by the Los Padres Council, is a once-a-year event.

