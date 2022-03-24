Lucia Mar Unified School District hiring teachers, support staff

One Central Coast school district is looking to fill dozens of different roles before the start of the next school year.

Applications are open for jobs in the Lucia Mar Unified School District where open roles include around 20 positions for elementary, secondary and special education teachers.

They're also hiring for classified jobs which include classroom support, instructional assistance, paraprofessionals, and bus drivers.

District staff members say the current need is significant, resulting from a combination of retirements and people resigning during the pandemic.

"We're looking for team members who are committed to our children, to educating them. Our purpose and our motivation is making sure they are prepared educationally but also personally," said Jennifer Handy, Lucia Mar Unified School District Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources.

The district is offering signing bonuses to help fill those roles.

For more information on current job openings, head to luciamarschools.org.