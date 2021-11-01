Watch
Lucia Mar Unified School District mourns loss of trustee

Lucia Mar Unified School District
Vern Dahl, who served on the Board of Education for ten years, has passed away, Lucia Mar Unified School District officials announced Monday.
Posted at 2:34 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 17:34:14-04

Lucia Mar Unified School District Board of Education Trustee Vern Dahl has passed away, the district announced on Monday.

Dahl served as a trustee in the district for 10 years. He was first elected to the board in 2010.

District Superintendent Dr. Paul Fawcett called Dahl a champion of students and staff in the district.

"He truly lived by our motto, 'Our Kids First' and worked tirelessly to frame his decision-making through that lens," Fawcett said in a statement.

Dahl's colleagues say he spoke up for less fortunate students, advocated anti-bullying measures and supported the district's Independent Study Program.

The district says Lucia Mar is better after having Dahl as a board member.

The Lucia Mar Unified School District Board of Education is set to meet Tuesday, Nov. 2. at 5:30 p.m. The open session will begin at 7 p.m.

The school district has not shared how they plan to fill the school board vacancy Dahl's passing leaves behind.

