Luke, our Pet of the Week, is nearly sixty pounds of sweetness and curls

There are lots of pets waiting for their forever homes across the Central Coast, and today we are introducing you to one of them!
This is Luke, he is a seven-year-old standard poodle who is hoping to find his forever family!
At just under 60 pounds, he is a mass of cuddles, playful energy, and iconic poodle ringlets! He has lived with other pets before and does well with new people. He loves being outside, is treat-motivated and ready to learn, plus he is fee waived! Stop by Woods Humane Society from noon to 4 p.m. Friday to meet this sweet boy!
You can find full details on Luke, or the other available pets here!
Here is a look at some of the events going on at Woods Humane Society over the next few weeks!
- Electric Doggy Carnival – 7/23 and 7/30 - Woods Humane Society is hosting “Electric Doggy Carnival” nights in July: extended hours (12-7 p.m.), open dog pods, and $50 Adult Dog Adoptions on Wednesdays, July 23 and July 30. Flyer attached.
- Todo Bueno – 7/24 - Come enjoy some great Cal-Mex Cuisine, including tacos, burgers and more at Todo Bueno in the SLO Public Market on July 24th while they donate 10% of all sales to Woods!
- Vitalant Blood Drive – 7/30 - There is an urgent need for blood right here in our community, so we are teaming up with Vitalant to host a Blood Drive at Woods Humane Society SLO on Wed. July 30 from 11-2. Your blood donation helps ensure patient care won’t be delayed. All donors will receive pizza and a t-shirt from Vitalant and you might as well meet some adoptable animals while you are here! You can visit our calendar at WoodsHumane.org/Events to make a reservation today.
- FREE Pet Vaccine Clinics – 8/2 and 8/16 - Woods Humane Society will offer four, free pet vaccination clinics at both its San Luis Obispo and Atascadero locations on August 2 and 16, and September 6 and 20, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love's national vaccination initiative, Vaccinated and Loved. Visit SpaySLOCounty.com to reserve. (Flyer attached)
- Cat Video Fest - 8/2-8/3 - All you cat-reel and kitty-meme lovers, join us at CatVideoFest—coming to The Palm Theatre on August 2nd & 3rd! This joyful, family-friendly screening of internet-famous kitties raises money for cats in need at Woods Humane Society.
- Film and Feast - 8/26 - Join Woods at Dolphin Bay Resort for Film & Feast featuring a showing of Lady and the Tramp on August 26th, National Dog Day! They’re celebrating with a heartwarming film and a specially curated 6-course dinner, with a portion of all ticket sales donated to Woods Humane Society.