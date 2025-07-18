Luke, our Pet of the Week, is nearly sixty pounds of sweetness and curls

There are lots of pets waiting for their forever homes across the Central Coast, and today we are introducing you to one of them!

This is Luke, he is a seven-year-old standard poodle who is hoping to find his forever family!

At just under 60 pounds, he is a mass of cuddles, playful energy, and iconic poodle ringlets! He has lived with other pets before and does well with new people. He loves being outside, is treat-motivated and ready to learn, plus he is fee waived! Stop by Woods Humane Society from noon to 4 p.m. Friday to meet this sweet boy!

You can find full details on Luke, or the other available pets here!

Here is a look at some of the events going on at Woods Humane Society over the next few weeks!