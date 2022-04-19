Lumber company donates supplies for local school gardens

A lumber truck pulled up on campus at Santa Rosa Academic Academy Tuesday morning, loaded with redwood boards, shovels and bagged soil.

The Atascadero elementary school was one of ten of schools to win a garden bed grant from Big Creek Lumber for the 2021-2022 school year.

"We are getting the wood material for [the garden beds], including raised bed soil and all the materials to put the garden beds together, so we can increase our garden," Katie Martin, PTA President at Santa Rosa Academic Academy, said.

Martin, along with Santa Rosa Academic Academy Principal Tim Sobraske, filled out the application with Big Creek Lumber in the fall of 2021.

The California-based company, which has a location in Paso Robles, started the grant program in 2016 as part of their 70-year anniversary celebration. Now in its sixth year, the program offers grants for garden supplies to local schools.

Donated supplies include Big Creek Lumber's sustainable redwood boards.

"One of the best things we get to do all year in the community is these garden bed grants," Michelle Webb, Marketing Manager for Big Creek Lumber, told KSBY. "We show up at a school with the Big Creek Lumber truck, and the kids help unload the goods. It's so great to see their excitement."

The program helps students get up-close and personal with the growing process.

"The kids get to learn about where their veggies come from," Webb said. "They learn about healthy eating. They get to do some math when they build the garden beds. They learn about construction. And it's a really fun hands-on application activity for kids."

After Tuesday's stop in Atascadero, Big Creek Lumber dropped off supplies at Templeton Middle School.