Lumen fiber cut impacting Santa Barbara Co. phone lines

Business lines are down in Santa Barbara County due to a Lumen fiber cut, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Saturday morning that the issue is affecting both incoming and outgoing calls from county phones, but added that 911 lines are not impacted.

The issue is reportedly originating out of Los Angeles and impacting customers between there and Santa Barbara.

The sheriff's office advises anyone needing to reach the sheriff's office for non-emergencies to call 911 or try online reporting.