Lumina Alliance holds first fundraising event following merger

The organizations Rise and Stand Strong joined together last year to form the Lumina Alliance and Sunday night, they together held the inaugural Lumina Nights fundraising event.

The newly-formed organization strives to shine a light on the issues of sexual and intimate partner violence through innovative prevention education services.

“This is the first time we’ve brought the supporters of Rise and Stand Strong together as Lumina Alliance, and so this is our first big event and we’re so excited to welcome everyone and really celebrate the work of bringing those two amazing organizations together,” said Lumina Alliance CEO Jennifer Adams.

"The need in the community outweighs our ability to provide those services, so we do events like this to raise awareness and to raise funds so that we can address our waiting list for our therapy department that is over 170 people right now, to support our crisis line where volunteers and staff are answering that 24/7, our shelters, our prevention work, all this money goes right back into the community to support survivors,” Adams said.

Attendees pledged thousands of dollars to support the ongoing work of the organization and for future development.

KSBY Daybreak Meteorologist Vivian Rennie emceed the event.

