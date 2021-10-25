Luncheon raises funds during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County held their annual luncheon to support domestic violence survivors for the 13th year in a row.

The luncheon, titled Their Story, Our Story... Celebrating Then and Now took place at the Montecito Club where participants recognized and remembered victims of domestic violence.

Domestic Violence Solutions says it chose to host the fundraising event Sunday because October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. 180 people were in attendance, including sponsors, donors, elected officials, DVS board members, DVS staff, and supporters.

It was one of the organization's first in-person events since the pandemic began.

We highlighted the 10 most recent lives lost due to domestic violence in our county," said Director of Marketing & Communications Julia Black-DeVre. "On stage, we read a little write-up about each woman, who she was and how she will be remembered."

The event also featured keynote speaker Rickie Houston who is the Director of Training for the initiative A Call to Men, promoting healthy and respectful manhood.

DV Solutions offers services and resources for those experiencing domestic violence in Santa Barbara County, plus multiple ways for people to get involved in prevention through donations and volunteering.

