Machete used in Santa Maria assault, police say

A fight involving a machete early Saturday morning in Santa Maria sent one person to the hospital and landed another behind bars, according to police.

Santa Maria police say calls began coming in shortly after 1 a.m. reporting a fight along the 300 block of East Monroe Street.

Police say they found a 24-year-old man in the street who had multiple lacerations from a machete. He was airlifted to the hospital but his condition was not known as of 9:27 a.m. Saturday.

Police say they were able to detain multiple people leaving the scene and also located additional evidence, including the machete believed to have been used in the assault, and identified the suspect as Jesus Espinoza Irazqui, 24, of Santa Maria.

He was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder. Bail was set at $2 million.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives ask anyone with information that can help them with this case to call (805) 928-3781 X2277.

